Educator and elite IDF commander tapped to head project to help West Bank hilltop youth

Defense Minister Israel Katz has appointed Colonel (res.) Avichai Tanami—formerly a commander and fighter in the IDF's elite Sayeret Matkal unit—as his special project coordinator to address the issue of the "Hilltop Youth" in the West Bank. The appointment follows Katz’s decision, made earlier in his tenure, to halt the use of administrative detention orders against settlers in the West Bank.

Tanami’s appointment, first reported by Ynet, was made in coordination with the National Security Council, attorney general, Shin Bet and several relevant government ministries. The role is intended to help craft and implement a coordinated approach to dealing with radical settler youth.

In February, Ynet reported that the Ministry of Defense, together with the Shin Bet and IDF, had been searching for a qualified candidate to lead a comprehensive initiative on the issue. The goal was to find someone with operational capabilities and strong leadership skills, backed by a multidisciplinary team, to advance a systemic plan for guiding and rehabilitating the youth. The position requires close collaboration with government ministries, IDF and police forces.

In August 2023, Ynet and Yedioth Ahronoth revealed that Shin Bet’s Jewish Division had assigned a dedicated staff member to oversee the matter, maintaining ongoing contact with rabbis and regional council heads. Tanami's appointment marks the first time an independent civilian—not affiliated with a security agency—has been selected to lead the initiative while coordinating with all relevant bodies.

Tanami is considered a capable educator with a talent for connecting with youth and providing positive guidance. He has previously developed tailored educational programs for his students. At the end of the 2020 school year, students honored him with the gift of a horse—a gesture seen as symbolic of his impact. Security officials believe that Tanami’s background—combining combat, intelligence, education, and deep roots in the settler community—positions him to facilitate cooperation across all agencies.

“As I promised, we are introducing alternative, constructive tools to address this issue—replacing the extreme use of administrative detention orders, which I have abolished and strongly oppose," Katz said. "I wish Avichai great success in this mission. He will have our full support and the resources needed to confront the Hilltop Youth phenomenon in the most effective and respectful manner.”

Tanami added: “I thank the defense minister for his support and trust. I accept this national mission with humility and a deep sense of responsibility, fully aware of the sensitivity and the human lives involved.”