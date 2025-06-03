Educator and elite IDF commander tapped to head project to help West Bank hilltop youth

Colonel (res.) Avichai Tanami, a former Sayeret Matkal operative, will lead a new initiative to rehabilitate the Hilltop Youth, a group of radical settlers; Backed by Defense Minister Israel Katz, the program aims to replace punitive measures with a coordinated, educational approach to reduce extremism and unrest

Elisha Ben Kimon|
Defense Minister Israel Katz has appointed Colonel (res.) Avichai Tanami—formerly a commander and fighter in the IDF's elite Sayeret Matkal unit—as his special project coordinator to address the issue of the "Hilltop Youth" in the West Bank. The appointment follows Katz’s decision, made earlier in his tenure, to halt the use of administrative detention orders against settlers in the West Bank.
2 View gallery
שר הביטחון ישראל כ"ץ ואלוף-משנה (מיל') אביחי תנעמי לאחר המינוי לפרויקטור המיוחד לטיפול בנערי הגבעות ביהודה ושומרוןשר הביטחון ישראל כ"ץ ואלוף-משנה (מיל') אביחי תנעמי לאחר המינוי לפרויקטור המיוחד לטיפול בנערי הגבעות ביהודה ושומרון
DM Israel Katz and col. Avichai Tanami
(Photo: Defense Ministry)
Tanami’s appointment, first reported by Ynet, was made in coordination with the National Security Council, attorney general, Shin Bet and several relevant government ministries. The role is intended to help craft and implement a coordinated approach to dealing with radical settler youth.
In February, Ynet reported that the Ministry of Defense, together with the Shin Bet and IDF, had been searching for a qualified candidate to lead a comprehensive initiative on the issue. The goal was to find someone with operational capabilities and strong leadership skills, backed by a multidisciplinary team, to advance a systemic plan for guiding and rehabilitating the youth. The position requires close collaboration with government ministries, IDF and police forces.
In August 2023, Ynet and Yedioth Ahronoth revealed that Shin Bet’s Jewish Division had assigned a dedicated staff member to oversee the matter, maintaining ongoing contact with rabbis and regional council heads. Tanami's appointment marks the first time an independent civilian—not affiliated with a security agency—has been selected to lead the initiative while coordinating with all relevant bodies.
2 View gallery
העימות בבנימין העימות בבנימין
Hilltop Youth in the West Bank
Tanami is considered a capable educator with a talent for connecting with youth and providing positive guidance. He has previously developed tailored educational programs for his students. At the end of the 2020 school year, students honored him with the gift of a horse—a gesture seen as symbolic of his impact. Security officials believe that Tanami’s background—combining combat, intelligence, education, and deep roots in the settler community—positions him to facilitate cooperation across all agencies.
“As I promised, we are introducing alternative, constructive tools to address this issue—replacing the extreme use of administrative detention orders, which I have abolished and strongly oppose," Katz said. "I wish Avichai great success in this mission. He will have our full support and the resources needed to confront the Hilltop Youth phenomenon in the most effective and respectful manner.”
Tanami added: “I thank the defense minister for his support and trust. I accept this national mission with humility and a deep sense of responsibility, fully aware of the sensitivity and the human lives involved.”
