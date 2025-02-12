Family receives sign of life from hostage Matan Angrest: 'Wounded and held in difficult conditions'

"We heard from the returning hostages that our beloved son Matan is alive. It was deeply moving for us," said Angrest. "It’s time to bring him home—along with all the others—without delay. We expect Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to advance the next phase of the deal as soon as possible. We all saw the harrowing images on Saturday—scenes of horror in 2025, right here in Israel. Bring back our Matan and all the hostages immediately. Their situation is dire; the time to act is now."