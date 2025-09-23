UN commission accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza, seeking permanent control

A United Nations commission of inquiry released a strongly worded report Tuesday accusing Israel of seeking permanent control over the Gaza Strip and aiming to secure a Jewish majority in the West Bank and Israel. The report, issued amid growing international recognition of a Palestinian state, alleges serious violations of international law.

Based on investigations of land and housing policies, the document cites “seizure of land, forcible displacement of population, and expansion of settlements.” It charges Israel with committing genocide in Gaza, including deliberate destruction of essential civilian infrastructure and means of survival—such as food production facilities—that it says are intended to bring about destruction of Palestinians, in whole or in part. The commission claims that by July, Israel had extended its control to 75% of Gaza territory through buffer zones and corridors.

2 View gallery A United Nations commission of inquiry into Palestinian territories ( Photo: Reuters )

In a separate section of the report released Sept. 16 , the commission states that four acts of genocide were committed in Gaza by Israeli security forces with clear intent to destroy part of the Palestinian population. It assigns direct responsibility to senior Israeli leaders, including President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a former defense minister Yoav Gallant, for incitement to genocide.

In the West Bank and East Jerusalem, the report describes a consistent policy of evicting Palestinians and expanding settlements—moves it says are designed to block the establishment of a viable Palestinian state. It details operations by the IDF in the refugee camps of Jenin, Tulkarm and Nur Shams in 2025, describing demolition of buildings labelled “terror houses” by Israel, but characterizing the effects as collective punishment.

The commission’s chair, Navi Pillay, strongly condemned plans by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to annex 82% of the West Bank, and Netanyahu’s approval of settlement expansion in the E1 area , calling them abhorrent and demanding wide international condemnation.

It also accuses successive Israeli governments of systemic discrimination in housing and land allocations. According to the report, legal, socio‑economic and legislative barriers have been used to prevent Arab citizens of Israel from integrating into Jewish communities, promoting segregation.

2 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Minister Orit Strock ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

Six high‑ranking Israeli officials are held responsible for alleged international crimes: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for overarching policy and alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity and incitement to genocide; former defense minister Yoav Gallant and current defense chief Israel Katz for actions by security forces in Gaza; Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Minister Orit Strock for settlement expansion in the West Bank; and National Security Minister Itamar Ben‑Gvir for alleged mistreatment of Palestinian detainees.

The report’s recommendations include ending military operations in Gaza, returning expropriated land, ending the occupation of the West Bank, dismantling settlements and implementing provisional measures issued by the International Court of Justice. It is scheduled to be submitted to the UN General Assembly on October 28.

The commission was established in 2021 by the UN Human Rights Council to examine alleged violations of international law in Israel and the Palestinian territories, including systemic discrimination and the root causes of the conflict.