IDF enters decisive phase in south Lebanon as Hezbollah clashes threaten ceasefire

Tensions in southern Lebanon are entering a critical phase as the IDF prepares to destroy Hezbollah infrastructure around the strategic Ali Taher Ridge, while a succession of drone attacks, Israeli strikes and a close-range firefight near Beaufort threatens to further erode the fragile ceasefire.

The relative calm around the ridge has deteriorated rapidly in recent days, turning the area into a tightly contained but increasingly lethal combat zone in which Israeli defense officials fear a single incident could trigger a much broader escalation.

Gallery Satellite image of Ali Taher Ridge ( Photo: Planet Labs PBC/Handout via REUTERS )

The latest confrontation came Monday during searches by troops from the Golani Reconnaissance Unit in the Beaufort area.

According to the IDF, a Hezbollah terrorist hiding inside a building opened fire on the troops at close range. The soldiers returned fire and killed him during a brief close-quarters battle, with artillery also used against the source of the fire.

Two Israeli soldiers were lightly wounded and evacuated to a hospital. Their families were notified.

Explosive drones followed by Israeli strikes

The Beaufort clash came after another night of exchanges around Ali Taher Ridge.

Two explosive drones were launched toward IDF forces operating in the security zone overnight, according to the military.

The Israeli Air Force subsequently struck what the IDF described as Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure, command centers and weapons storage facilities around Nabatieh and Kfar Roummane.

The military also said terrorists traveling in a vehicle while transporting weapons were targeted.

Lebanese reports said nine people were killed in one of the Israeli strikes, including civilians. The IDF said the incident was under investigation and stressed that precision munitions had been used in an effort to limit harm to civilians.

The mounting exchanges come as the military prepares to complete the dismantling of Hezbollah infrastructure around Ali Taher Ridge in the coming days before redeploying to positions farther back.

Israeli security officials assess that Hezbollah is trying to preserve military assets in the area before they can be destroyed.

They also believe the organization has an interest in drawing Israel into a wider confrontation that could undermine both the ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Lebanese government and the pilot arrangement currently being implemented along the border.

Why Ali Taher Ridge matters

The ridge has become a focal point because of its strategic terrain and the Hezbollah infrastructure built around it.

The IDF has been working above and below ground to clear positions in the area, which Israeli officials view as important for denying Hezbollah observation, firing and operational capabilities close to the border.

The coming days are expected to determine whether the military can complete that mission and move toward a more defensive deployment without being drawn into a larger round of fighting.

That calculation has become more complicated as Hezbollah continues to challenge Israeli forces with explosive drones and localized attacks.

Eyes also turn to Tehran

The military is simultaneously watching Iran.

Israeli intelligence and Air Force assessments do not currently point to concrete indications of an imminent Iranian attack, but officials are taking into account the possibility of direct fire from Iranian territory toward Israel.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Mojtaba Khamenei, Ali Taher Ridge in Lebanon ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

The assessment comes amid growing pressure on Tehran following recent U.S. actions against Iran.

Israeli officials believe Hezbollah is seeking to bring Iran more directly into the confrontation, while Iran itself is weighing how to respond to the pressure it is facing.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have both warned that Israel has plans for a severe response if Iran directly attacks Israel.

Such an attack could trigger several days of intense fighting or potentially a broader confrontation, Israeli officials assess.

The United States, however, is expected to play a central role in setting the limits of any such escalation, as Washington continues to push to prevent a wider regional war.

For the troops operating in southern Lebanon, the immediate challenge remains much closer.