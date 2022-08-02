Police question Gilboa Prison officer on alleged sexual abuse by inmates

A Gilboa Prison commanding officer was questioned by the police on Monday over allegations female jailers serving under him were sexually assaulted by Palestinian inmates.

The man, who was informed he was suspected of a crime, confirmed to Ynet that he had been subjected to hours of questioning but refused to elaborate on their nature.

2 View gallery Gilboa Prison ( Photo: AP )

A former jailer, who identified herself by the alias Hila, launched an online crowdfunding campaign last week in which she claimed she was raped by a convicted Palestinian terrorist during her military service at the northern Israel facility.

She accused a Palestinian terrorist convicted for the murder of Israelis of raping her and said he had enjoyed special privileges from prison authorities, who allowed him to roam freely around the facility and were quick to fill any of his requests and demands.

The guard agreed to face the prisoner as part of a police investigation, according to her attorney Sharon Kidon, and the two are expected to confront one another in the next two weeks.

2 View gallery Former Gilboa Prison jailer Hila (alias) ( Photo: Nadav Eves )

The prisoner requested to be interrogated by a male investigator and not a female investigator due to the "embarrassment and discomfort" in detailing his account.

Investigators have contacted several other female prison guards who filed a complaint, and they plan to summon some of them to also confront the prisoner.