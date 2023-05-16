Some 38% of European Jews consider leaving due to antisemitisim

"The Dutch government is spearheading a crucial investigation into the fate of Jewish property looted during the Holocaust. However, a disheartening reality emerges as a staggering 80 cities, towns and villages in the Netherlands decline to participate in this vital mission," according to Dutch Chief Rabbi Binyomin Jacobs.

"Some claim there are no remaining Jewish residents in their communities, while others assert that the property has already been returned, despite conflicting information. This concerning trend reflects a growing wave of antisemitism in the Netherlands, a deeply rooted issue that traces back to the Crusades in the Middle Ages and has persisted through the critical race theory era.

3 View gallery Dutch Chief Rabbi Binyomin Jacobs addresses the annual conference of the Association of Jewish Organizations in Europe ( Photo: Yoav Dudkevitch )

"Today, this pernicious virus continues to thrive under the guise of anti-Zionism, posing a significant threat to societal harmony."

With these words, Jacobs, the chief rabbi of the Netherlands, delivered a poignant address Tuesday during the inaugural session of the two-day annual conference organized by the Association of Jewish Organizations in Europe (EJA).

Held this year in the vibrant city of Porto, Portugal, in collaboration with the World Zionist Organization, the Jewish community of Porto, and the EMIH - Association of United Hungarian Jewish Congregations, the conference has drawn together some 150 influential leaders representing Jewish communities and organizations from across Europe.

In an announcement made at the conference, Rabbi Menachem Margolin, chairman of the European Jewish Association (EJA), unveiled a proactive initiative aimed at addressing the rising tide of antisemitism on European campuses.

Recognizing the alarming instances of harassment faced by Jewish and pro-Israel students from faculty members, the EJA is taking decisive action by establishing a dedicated task force and launching a scholarship program specifically designed to empower and protect Jewish students and young individuals.

Jacobs recounted a recent conversation he had with the mayor of a city that once boasted a vibrant Jewish community before the Holocaust. Tragically, the majority of the community perished, leaving only two survivors in its wake.

Reflecting on the ordeal, Jacobs lamented: "There was a synagogue there. The mayor approached the remaining Jews, expressing interest in purchasing the synagogue. However, its value had diminished, as there were no longer worshippers."

He further emphasized the irony of the situation, stating: "First, they murdered the Jews, and then they claimed the synagogue held no worth due to their absence."

Highlighting the present climate, Jacobs shared his own experience.

"Today, when I address non-Jewish audiences in the Netherlands, they compliment my proficiency in Dutch, unaware of my Jewish heritage. I respond, 'I'm sorry, but I have been Dutch for several generations.' Their reply stings: 'Sorry, we mistakenly assumed you were Jewish.'"

3 View gallery Rabbi Menachem Margolin unveiled an initiative to address rising antisemitism on European campuses ( Photo: Yoav Dudkevitch )

Addressing the conference, Margaritis Schinas, vice-president of the European Commission, expressed deep concern over the escalating tide of antisemitism. "Antisemitism is on the rise and, regrettably, Jewish institutions throughout the continent are compelled to allocate greater resources to security measures," he said.

Schinas shared some alarming statistics. "Approximately 38% of Jews in Europe are contemplating leaving the continent due to feelings of insecurity. This is utterly unacceptable. It is a disgrace, and it is the responsibility of every European Union government to safeguard its citizens," he said.

Schinas highlighted that, thus far, 19 governments in the European Union have taken the significant step of publishing national action plans to combat antisemitism.

At the conclusion of the conference, a significant resolution was adopted through a collective vote among the Jewish leaders. This resolution will be transmitted to governments across Europe and the leadership of European Union institutions.

It asserts that antisemitism is a distinctive and crucial issue that necessitates separate consideration within national anti-hate initiatives. Additionally, it calls upon fellow Jewish organizations to refrain from embracing the concept of "intersectionality" due to its exclusionary nature toward Zionism and lack of solidarity with the Jewish community.

Furthermore, the Jewish leaders made a heartfelt plea to Israeli politicians, urging them to transcend their differences and unite, recognizing the inherent bond among all of Israel. They also appealed to governments to enact legislation that bars individuals with openly antisemitic stances from assuming political office within the European Union.

3 View gallery New Jewish cemetery in Porto ( Photo: CIP/CJP )

Amichai Chikli, Israel's minister of Diaspora Affairs and Social Equality, emphasized the Israeli government's unwavering commitment to safeguarding all Jewish communities in the Diaspora. He expressed deep concern over the troubling rise of antisemitism among the younger generation on campuses worldwide.

Chikli stressed the need to confront and counteract the campaign targeting the BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) movement, highlighting that the fight against the new form of antisemitism is akin to a war, leaving no room for despair or surrender.