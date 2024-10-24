Macron rejects Netanyahu’s ‘civilization vs. barbarism’ framing in Hezbollah hostilities

French President Emmanuel Macron took a swing at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, dismissing the Israeli leader's portrayal of the Israel-Hezbollah hostilities as a "war between civilization and barbarism."

Responding to Netanyahu’s remarks in a French TV interview, Macron countered, “I’ve heard recent talk of a ‘war of civilizations,’ but I believe there is a possibility for culture and civilization in the region.”

Macron made the remark during an international conference in Paris to support Lebanon’s population and sovereignty amid ongoing hostilities.

The French president reiterated his call for an immediate cease-fire and criticized Israel's continued operations in southern Lebanon and Beirut. He outlined four key goals for the conference: strengthening Lebanon’s sovereignty, providing humanitarian aid, reinforcing UN peacekeepers (UNIFIL) and supporting Lebanon's security forces.

The conference saw participation from 54 countries, including EU members, Gulf states, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Japan and Australia. The U.S. was represented by deputy secretary of state after Secretary Antony Blinken and Special Envoy Amos Hochstein were unable to attend due to scheduling conflicts.

Macron called for an end to hostilities, saying, "The war must end quickly." He condemned Hezbollah’s drone attack on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s home in Caesarea and criticized Israel’s military operations in Lebanon, warning that a military offensive alone “will not solve the problem."

Macron, who recently suggested an arms embargo on Israel , stressed the need to separate the Gaza war from hostilities in Lebanon. "We must not export a war from another region to Lebanon," Macron said.

France pledged €100 million in aid to Lebanon, as part of the €426 million in needs assessed by the UN. Macron called for a return to UN Resolution 1701, which calls for the disarmament of militias in Lebanon and the deployment of Lebanese and UNIFIL troops along the Israel-Lebanon border, to restore peace and security.

Macron expressed full support for UNIFIL, the UN peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon, and condemned attacks on its personnel, saying, "Nothing justifies the shelling of UNIFIL soldiers."

Regarding Lebanon’s military, Macron pledged France’s assistance in training and equipping 6,000 new soldiers at Lebanon’s request. He praised Lebanese security forces for their role in maintaining order and fighting ISIS, and called for political stability in Lebanon.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati urged the international community to expand its support, stressing that a cease-fire is essential for stability and the rebuilding of the nation. He reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to implementing UN Resolution 1701 and supporting the U.S.-French proposal for a 21-day cease-fire.

