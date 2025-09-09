Alert sirens sound in Jerusalem, Hebron areas warning of missile launched from Yemen

Sirens warning of a missile launched from Yemen sound throughout the Jerusalem area, including Beit Shemesh and Hebron, as well as the area of the Dead Sea on Tuesday evening. The IDF announced that the missile was intercepted by the Israeli Air Force.
The missile comes hours after the Israeli Air Force attacked the Hamas leadership meeting in Doha, Qatar.
The attack came as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was attending an event at the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. Air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport was temporarily halted.