Hamas controls most of Gaza’s population, not just territory, expert says

Brig. Gen. Yosef Kuperwasser: 'The most important thing is not how much of the territory they control, but how much of the population they need to control'

Lidar Grave-Lazi, ILTV|
Hamas is in control of most of the areas from which Israel withdrew in the Gaza Strip, according to Brig. Gen. Yosef Kuperwasser, former head of research at IDF Intelligence.
“The most important thing is not how much of the territory they control, but how much of the population they need to control,” Kuperwasser said. “They control almost all of the population, with the exception of a relatively small amount of people that live in the areas controlled by Israel. The rest of it is less populated, and the people live in the areas under Hamas control. And what they do in the meanwhile, is make sure that they are in control of the minds of the people that live under their control. And that's why they take action against those who challenge them.”
