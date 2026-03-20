Rocket fire targets central Israel as IDF strikes Syrian regime military sites

Rocket fire targeted central Israel on Friday morning as the Israeli military said it struck Syrian regime military sites overnight, in a widening regional escalation.
Sirens sounded multiple times across central Israel, the Shfela and the Lachish region, sending residents to shelters. The military said projectiles launched from Iran were identified, with one intercepted and another falling in an open area. No direct hits or fatalities were reported, though emergency services said several people were lightly injured while rushing to protected spaces.
The Israeli military said it carried out overnight strikes on military infrastructure belonging to the Syrian regime in southern Syria, including a command center and weapons systems. The strikes were in response to attacks on Druze civilians in the Sweida area.
“Overnight, in response to yesterday’s events (Thursday), in which Druze civilians were attacked, the IDF struck a command center and weapons in military compounds belonging to the Syrian regime in southern Syria,” the military said in a statement, adding that it “will not tolerate harm towards the Druze population in Syria” and would continue to monitor developments and act according to government directives.
Earlier, the Home Front Command had issued a preliminary warning focused on the Golan Heights and frontline communities, but incoming fire from Iran triggered sirens across a wider area, including parts of northern Israel.
The developments come amid heightened regional tensions, with reports in Gulf countries of additional drone and missile launches.