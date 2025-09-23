Hamas welcomes global recognition of Palestinian state, urges action on Gaza

Hamas welcomed the growing wave of international recognition of a Palestinian state in a statement Tuesday, calling recent declarations an opportunity to translate global sentiment into concrete political action.

The terrorist group described Monday’s United Nations session as “a chance to turn international positions into real measures,” including a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, a prisoner exchange, the delivery of humanitarian aid, an Israeli withdrawal from the territory and a halt to settlement activity.

1 View gallery Pro-Palestinian demonstration in London, UK ( Photo: Toby Shepheard / AFP )

Hamas said it “welcomes all positions that aim to deliver justice to the Palestinian people and fulfill their aspirations for liberation and return,” while expressing appreciation for global calls to end “the Zionist occupation,” establish full Palestinian sovereignty and uphold what it described as the Palestinian people’s legitimate national rights.

The statement also accused the Israeli government of committing war crimes during the nearly two-year-long war in Gaza. “Leaving the fascist-extremist Israeli government unchecked in the face of genocide and deliberate starvation is a mark of shame on the foreheads of all those who support Israel or fail to stop its aggression and hold its leaders accountable,” the group said.