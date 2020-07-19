Japan rocket carrying UAE Mars probe ready for Monday launch

A Japanese H-IIA rocket carrying a United Arab Emirates Mars spacecraft has been placed on the launchpad for Monday's scheduled liftoff for the Arab world's first interplanetary mission, officials said Sunday.

The launch of the orbiter - named Amal, or Hope - from Tanegashima Space Center on a small southern Japanese island was initially scheduled for this past Wednesday, but was delayed due to bad weather in the region.

