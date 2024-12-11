How is Israel merging tech and biology to tackle climate change?

Bioconvergence is a cutting-edge field that spans diverse markets, from healthcare and food to agriculture and sustainability. In Israel, the National Bioconvergence Program is revolutionizing the industry by addressing every aspect of its ecosystem.

The program promotes investments in bioconvergence companies, builds essential research infrastructure, develops skilled human capital, and tackles regulatory challenges to pave the way for innovation and growth.

“Bioconvergence is the world in which biology meets other technologies from the world of engineering—both hardware and software,” explained Shai Melcer, head of the National Bioconvergence Program in Israel. “It’s where high-tech meets biotech, and they both enrich each other’s worlds.”

BIO-CONVERGENCE ( ILTV )

In addressing the global climate crisis, bioconvergence offers groundbreaking solutions. By combining biological components with advanced hardware and software, this field enables more accurate climate monitoring and innovative strategies to tackle challenges on both local and global scales.

A prime example is BugEra, a pioneering Israeli company that uses advanced genetic engineering to create novel strains of black soldier flies (BSF) that significantly boost oil production. By breaking down economic barriers in BSF farming, BugEra produces sustainable oils that can replace traditional food oils and biofuels. Their process also upcycles diverse organic waste, reducing greenhouse gas emissions from fuel and waste while advancing the circular economy.

“This helps Israel overcome some of its food security challenges by becoming self-sufficient in producing its own protein for animal feed and agriculture,” said Yoav Etgar, co-founder and CEO of BugEra. "This industry will lead to actually using black soldier flies as a bioconverter of Israel's organic waste into alternative protein, alternative oil for feed, animal feed, agriculture feed, and biofuel, and by that, to promote Israel's self-sufficient capabilities."

Another innovative company is Biotic, which produces fully bio-based, biodegradable PHBV polymers using marine biomass as feedstock in its precision fermentation process. These polymers aim to replace fossil-based plastics, eliminating the need for traditional recycling.

Unlike most bioplastics—which rely on terrestrial resources, fresh or treated water, and industrial composting—Biotic offers a cost-effective, scalable solution. Currently, bioplastics meet less than 2% of global demand and cost at least three times more than fossil-based plastics. Biotic is breaking this mold, paving the way for sustainable, accessible alternatives to traditional plastics.

“If we take something nature knows how to do and do it naturally, and are just emphasizing it and scaling it up, in this way we are not harming nature but rather helping it recreate itself,” said Adi Goldman, co-founder and CEO of Biotic.