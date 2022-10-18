Netanyahu refuses photo op with far-right MK Ben-Gvir during Sukkot event

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu allegedly refused to share the stage with far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir during an event in honor of the holiday of Sukkot in order to avoid being photographed with him, sources reported late Monday.

The two politicians were attending a Simchat Torah event in the central Israeli village of Kfar Chabad on Monday night when the incident occurred.

2 View gallery Far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir ( Photo: Chabad Online )

Netanyahu's office initially told organizers he would not participate in the event, but later apparently changed his mind upon learning that Defense Minister Benny Gantz would also be there.

According to the sources, Netanyahu was called on stage, but refused to go up as long as the far-right lawmaker was still there. Several of the event organizers went on stage to attempt to remove Ben-Gvir in response to Netanyahu's demands. The far-right lawmaker, seemingly angered by the move, responded: "Shame on you."

In some clips, organizers can be heard saying, "He (Netanyahu) won't go up if Itamar doesn't go down."

The Chabad Simchat Torah event ( Video: Kobi Bornstein )

Ben-Gvir can also be heard arguing with someone who says, “I am not letting anyone speak, just Bibi,” referring to the former premier by his nickname. It is only after Ben-Gvir headed for the stairs that Netanyahu agreed to get on stage.

According to the sources, one of Netanyahu's associates told Ben-Gvir that their joint photo would "prevent the option of a broad government with Gantz."

2 View gallery Itamar Ben Gvir angered when told to leave stage at Netanyahu's demand ( Photo: Screenshot )

In an interview with Ynet on Tuesday, Ben-Gvir said Netanyahu's aids were behind the demand he leaves the stage, and that the Likud leader expressed his respect and praise for the legislator in private conversations.

He added that despite the efforts of lowly aids, a Netanyahu-Gantz coalition would be a danger to Israel.



