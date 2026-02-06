Israel holds emergency talks, approves contingency plans for Iran strike amid US military buildup

Israel’s Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar and Military Intelligence chief Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder have concluded a lengthy and central discussion approving and finalizing operational plans for possible action against Iran, should the United States launch an attack on Tehran.

According to the report, Israel could take part in such a scenario if it comes under attack.

The discussion took place against the backdrop of reports overnight by NBC News that President Donald Trump has not yet decided how to use the “armada” the US military has deployed to the Middle East, and that it remains unclear what Washington aims to achieve through potential military action against Iran.

US officials cited by NBC said Trump has not yet determined specific targets for any possible strike. However, they noted that the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln and its accompanying warships are moving into striking range of Iran. According to the report, the deployment is meant as a response to rising regional tensions rather than preparation for a specific mission.

The United States is also reported to have more than 450 Tomahawk cruise missiles on naval vessels in the Middle East, which could be used if Trump gives the green light for an operation against Iran.

Alongside the military preparations, diplomatic efforts are also underway. Indirect talks between the United States and Iran opened Friday in Muscat, the capital of Oman, between Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have reached a peak in recent weeks, following Trump’s promise during a wave of protests in Iran last month that “help is on the way” for demonstrators. While that promise has not materialized, the president has ordered what he describes as a “large armada” to the region, including the Abraham Lincoln and eight destroyers.

Trump has repeatedly warned Iran that it must move quickly toward an agreement with the United States or face military action that would nonetheless leave the Islamic Republic’s leadership intact. He has not set a clear deadline for the talks but has said “time is running out,” and earlier this week warned Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that he “should be very worried.”