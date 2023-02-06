Israeli rescue team leaves for Turkey as death toll rises

An IDF Homefront delegation will leave on Monday for Turkey to assist rescue efforts there after the massive quakes that had thus far killed at least 1,650 people and wounded an estimated 11,000.

The 150-strong team includes experts in search and rescue and medical personnel.

IDF Homefront Command foreign rescue chief Col. Golan Voch said that an advanced team was already on the ground and soon to be joined by the others.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that in addition to the military personnel, the delegation included members of the defense and foreign ministries.

Members of the Israel Fire and Rescue Services will join the rescue mission. The first team of experts which is already in Turkey is assessing the assistance needed.

President Isaac Herzog spoke with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, earlier and expressed condolences for the mass casualties. Erdogan thanked Israel for the aid, saying it would be very helpful, the president's Residence said.

Herzog said that he spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Yair Lapid, and all three agreed that "Israel was united in its desire to help Turkey as much as necessary.”

Thousands of buildings collapsed in the quake and rescuers were searching frantically for survivors in extreme cold and heavy snow in some areas. The fear expressed by officials was that as temperatures continue to drop overnight, the chances of survival will be greatly reduced.
















