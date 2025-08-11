Hamas delegation heads to Egypt amid looming IDF offensive in Gaza

The discussions will focus on Israel’s threats to launch a major military operation in Gaza City, recent developments in ceasefire negotiations and the implications of a recent meeting between

The discussions will focus on Israel’s threats to launch a major military operation in Gaza City, recent developments in ceasefire negotiations and the implications of a recent meeting between

will lead the delegation. Al-Akhbar further highlighted efforts in Cairo and Doha to craft an alternative plan amid stalled talks, citing Egyptian sources who point to Israel’s ambiguous stance and conflicting signals—oscillating between delaying military action and preparing for immediate moves—as a key obstacle.

will lead the delegation. Al-Akhbar further highlighted efforts in Cairo and Doha to craft an alternative plan amid stalled talks, citing Egyptian sources who point to Israel’s ambiguous stance and conflicting signals—oscillating between delaying military action and preparing for immediate moves—as a key obstacle.

The London-based Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported that Qatari mediators met Hamas leaders in Doha last Thursday to discuss new ceasefire proposals. While details remain undisclosed and no date has been set for the next round of talks, the proposal explores a compromise between a comprehensive and partial deal, potentially involving a 60-day ceasefire backed by U.S. and international guarantees to prevent renewed fighting.

The London-based Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported that Qatari mediators met Hamas leaders in Doha last Thursday to discuss new ceasefire proposals. While details remain undisclosed and no date has been set for the next round of talks, the proposal explores a compromise between a comprehensive and partial deal, potentially involving a 60-day ceasefire backed by U.S. and international guarantees to prevent renewed fighting.

The London-based Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported that Qatari mediators met Hamas leaders in Doha last Thursday to discuss new ceasefire proposals. While details remain undisclosed and no date has been set for the next round of talks, the proposal explores a compromise between a comprehensive and partial deal, potentially involving a 60-day ceasefire backed by U.S. and international guarantees to prevent renewed fighting.