Israeli man moderately wounded in West Bank stabbing attack, military says

An Israeli man was moderately wounded Friday after he was stabbed by a Palestinian near the West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba, the military said.

An initial investigation of the incident indicates the Palestinian terrorist got out of a vehicle, approached the Israeli, believed to be in his 20s, from behind and stabbed him in the neck.

1 View gallery The scene of the stabbing attack

Another soldier who was in the area responded to the incident by shooting and killing the alleged terrorist.

After the terror attack, dozens of Palestinian rioters gathered near the Palestinian village of Beit Einun, close to the area where the attack occurred, and hurled stones at the security forces.

At 15:26pm, a report was received at the Magen David Adom emergency services in Jerusalem about a man who stabbed at a junction near Beit Einun.

The scene of the incident

Paramedics and IDF medical personnel who were called to the scene evacuated the wounded Israeli to Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem.

"When we arrived at the scene, we joined the military medical force, which was providing medical treatment to a wounded man who suffered a stab wound and was fully conscious," one of the paramedics said.