Is the Russian navy monitoring an Israeli submarine?

According to a report on NavalNews, there are signs that Russian intelligence ships might be keeping tabs on Israel's new and advanced submarine. The report suggests that the ships, Sibirjakov and Vasily Tatishchev, could be gathering intelligence on the INS Dragon during its "sea trials" phase.

2 View gallery The INS Dragon ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The report highlights that this phase is particularly sensitive for submarines, especially for new models being launched for the first time. It exposes them to unwanted attention from other navies that aim to build an "acoustic library" of the new submarine or to track its capabilities and new weaponry. Collecting this data at such an early stage is often easier than when the submarine is already in active service.

Therefore, various navies deploy special ships to monitor these "sea trials." This was common during the Cold War and, according to the report, Russia continues this practice today. The Droxford Maritime website provided a detailed analysis of the movements of the Sibirjakov ship, showing that its movements align with those of the INS Dragon.

The Israeli submarine was built by the German ThyssenKrupp corporation in Kiel. In addition to Sibirjakov, German media reports that another Russian intelligence ship, Vasily Tatishchev, has been spotted not far from the shores of Kiel.

Recently spotted just west of Danish waters, the Sibirjakov intelligence vessel is deployed with the aim of gathering hydrographic surveys and collecting meteorological data. Its versatility and efficiency mean it's frequently used by the Russian navy for Baltic Sea exercises.

The INS Dragon was launched in August last year but has not yet entered service. A nuclear report published last week stated that it differs from other Dolphin-class submarines, and images hinted that it has a vertical launch system, potentially making it part of Israel's nuclear deterrence. The full details about it and its unique weapon system remain shrouded in mystery.

The public does not have access to its "sea trials," but it is possible that the Russians have managed to observe it closely. According to the report, the movements of the Israeli submarine are not reported. However, it was seen refueling at the beginning of the month, suggesting that it has likely left the port.