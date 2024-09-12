Ukraine issues security warning for Israeli pilgrims traveling to Uman on Rosh Hashanah

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement Thursday urging the many Israelis planning to visit Uman for Rosh Hashanah, where the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov is located, to avoid the pilgrimage due to the ongoing war with Russia.

The statement read: "Due to Russia's continued military assault on Ukraine, we warn that the current security situation poses a significant threat to human life and safety. The safety of pilgrims traveling to Ukraine cannot be guaranteed. Therefore, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry calls on people to refrain from making the pilgrimage to Uman for Rosh Hashanah this year."

2 View gallery Uman, Ukraine ( Photo: AP/ Efrem Lukatsky )

Ukrainian authorities also issued a warning to those who still plan to travel to Uman despite the advisory: "If you choose to visit Uman against these warnings, please be aware of the following: Ukraine is under martial law, which includes restrictions on movement, curfews, heightened security patrols and a ban on large public gatherings. There will be strict enforcement against anyone not adhering to these regulations."

The statement further emphasized the lack of sufficient shelters in Uman to accommodate the large number of pilgrims, as well as a shortage of medical personnel to provide adequate care.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Israel, Yevgen Korniychuk, added: "I want to reiterate and emphasize to those planning to travel to Uman this year the high risk of possible Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure and places of worship, as has happened many times before. Please heed the recommendations of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry and don’t become another innocent victim of the brutal Russian regime, which shows no hesitation in targeting innocent civilians."

2 View gallery Ukrainian firefighters during drills in Uman ( Photo: Ukrainian Emergency Services )

Despite Ukraine's warnings, preparations in Uman for the arrival of tens of thousands of pilgrims from around the world are in full swing. In recent days, emergency authorities in Uman have conducted a series of drills and operational training sessions ahead of the influx of Breslov Hasidim to Rabbi Nachman of Breslov’s tomb and the surrounding streets.

These preparations have included fire drills and life-saving operational training to ensure responders are ready for any emergency scenarios. The drills simulated logistical support in the event of a fire, coordination with relevant government agencies, and collaboration with specialized emergency services.

Emergency forces also practiced access routes for emergency responders in the event of mass casualty incidents, marking the locations of shelters and protected spaces, and identifying water sources for real-time firefighting efforts. According to reports, more than 116 firefighters and emergency personnel are expected to provide security during Rosh Hashanah in Uman.