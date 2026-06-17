Sweden tightens immigration rules: residency can be revoked for tax, work and conduct violations

The Swedish parliament approved the legislation on Monday, enabling authorities to strip migrants of residence permits on the basis of “poor conduct,” including tax debts, working off the books, or associations with extremist groups. The law, which applies both to existing permits and those under consideration, is part of a broader tightening of immigration rules by Sweden’s centre-right government, which relies on outside support from the right-wing Sweden Democrats ahead of September parliamentary elections.
The measure has drawn criticism from opposition parties and rights organizations, who argue it is arbitrary, as it allows residency decisions to be based on non-criminal behavior. “‘The 'good behaviour' law leaves people in uncertainty about what actions or expressions can be used against them,” warned the Civil Rights Defenders organization based in Stockholm.
The government, elected in 2022 on a platform of reducing immigration and combating crime, says individuals who do not behave properly or who commit offenses are not welcome. “Anyone who doesn’t make the effort to do the right thing shouldn’t be able to count on staying,” Immigration Minister Johan Forssell said when presenting the bill in March.
The law does not precisely define which behaviors are considered unacceptable, but the government has cited examples such as unpaid debts, tax evasion, criminal activity, and links to extremist organizations. The Migration Agency has been instructed to review permits, and those whose residency is revoked will be able to appeal in immigration courts.
The parliament also narrowly passed a disputed whistleblowing law, requiring many public-sector workers to report anyone they suspect of residing in Sweden illegally. Critics say the law — passed by just two votes, 174–172 — will create a climate of fear, harm migrants’ physical and mental health, and increase racial profiling.
“It is a cruel, ineffective policy and opens up the Pandora’s box of snitching – a trademark of authoritarian states,” said Jacob Lind, an international migration researcher at Malmö University. “This vote will have devastating consequences for undocumented migrants who will be further pushed into the margins of society as their access to rights is restricted.”
Teachers, doctors, and social workers are exempt from the reporting requirement following widespread criticism. However, employees in institutions such as tax authorities, employment services, and social insurance agencies will be required to report individuals they encounter who are suspected of lacking the necessary documentation to remain in the country.