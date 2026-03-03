Iran missile shrapnel hits Petah Tikva; Lebanon border town home struck by Hezbollah rocket

Air raid sirens warning of incoming missile fire from Iran sounded in central Israel and in the West Bank region of Samaria on Tuesday.

An initial report indicated a direct strike in the central city of Petah Tikva. However, Magen David Adom emergency responders later said the damage was caused by shrapnel and reported no injuries at the scene.

6 View gallery Damage to Petah Tikva home from Iran missile shrapnel ( Photo: Magen David Adom )

6 View gallery ( Photo: Magen David Adom )

6 View gallery ( Illustration: Cumta )

In southern Israel, sirens warning of a suspected hostile aircraft intrusion were activated in the Red Sea resort city of Eilat. IDF Home Front Command later said the incident had ended, and the military said the alert had been triggered by a false identification.

In northern Israel, sirens warning of missile and rocket fire sounded in several communities, including the border villages of Kfar Yuval and Maayan Baruch. Magen David Adom Director General Eli Bin reported a direct strike on a home in Kfar Yuval.

6 View gallery Kfar Yuval home struck by Hezbollah rocket ( Photo: Fire and Rescue Services )

A 64-year-old man sustained light injuries from shattered glass in the impact, medics said. Several people were treated at the scene for shock but did not require evacuation. Four people were inside the home at the time of the strike. Emergency teams were dispatched to the area, and no additional casualties were immediately reported.

Iran, meanwhile, claimed that 787 people were killed in joint U.S.-Israeli strikes, according to Iranian media reports citing the Iranian Red Crescent. Israeli assessments, however, estimate that more than 1,000 members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have been killed so far in the combined campaign by the IDF and the United States inside Iran.

6 View gallery Israeli drone struck a vehicle in the southern Lebanese village of Yohmor al-Shaqif