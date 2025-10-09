Trump: all remaining hostages to be freed by Monday or Tuesday; plans Mideast trip for signing

U.S. President Donald Trump said the release of all remaining hostages held in Gaza is expected by Monday or Tuesday, calling the development a “day of joy” and describing the ongoing cease-fire and peace process as “something incredible that nobody thought was possible.”
Speaking about the deal, Trump said efforts to secure the hostages’ freedom had been complicated, without providing details. “Getting them is a complicated process. I’d rather not tell you what they have to do to get them. They are places you don’t want to be, but we are getting the hostages back on Tuesday, Monday or Tuesday,” he said.
Trump added that he plans to travel to the region early next week, including a stop in Egypt for what he described as an “official signing” of the agreement. “We’re going to go to Egypt, where we’ll have a signing, an additional signing. We’ve already had a signing representing me, but we’re going to have an official signing,” he said.
The president praised regional cooperation, saying that countries across the Middle East had united in support of the deal. “All of the countries over there — from Qatar to Saudi Arabia to the UAE, all of them, the rich ones and the less than rich ones — they’ve all come together,” Trump said. “They’ve probably got the best relationships they’ve ever had.”
Trump emphasized the humanitarian aspect of the agreement, noting that among the captives are both living and deceased individuals. “Very importantly, the hostages are coming back,” he said. “There are approximately 28 dead people, mostly young, mostly men — and boys, I mean boys.”
The comments come as preparations continue for the implementation of the cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas, which includes the release of remaining hostages and a gradual Israeli withdrawal from parts of Gaza.