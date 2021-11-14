Channels
A firefighting plane near Ma'alot-Tarshiha on Sunday

Massive forest fire in northern Israel forces hundreds to evacuate

As the weather continues to be hot and dry, wildfires break out across the country over the weekend; some 100 households evacuated in Ma'alot-Tarshiha; 15 firefighting teams and six planes arrive at the scene to fight the flames

Ahiya Raved |
Published: 11.14.21, 08:10
A fire broke out early Sunday in a forest near the northern Israeli city of Ma'alot-Tarshiha, forcing authorities to evacuate some 100 homes near the blaze.
    • Some 15 firefighting teams and six planes arrived at the scene to fight the flames.
    A firefighting plane near Ma'alot-Tarshiha on Sunday
    (Photo: Israel Fire and Rescue Services)
    No one has been reported injured but a vehicle and some stores were damaged.
    A command center was set up, with representatives from the police, fire and rescue service, Ma'alot Tarshiha municipality and MDA.
    As the weather continues to be hot and dry, wildfires broke out across Israel over the weekend.
    On Friday evening, all residents of the village Gita, in the Galilee region of northern Israel - 75 households - were evacuated as a large forest fire posed a real danger to the community.
    Firefighters in Gita
    (Photo: Gil Nachoshton)
    There were no reports of injuries, although six homes were damaged.
    On Saturday afternoon, close to the central Israeli village Zeitan, families were also evacuated after a fire broke out.
    No injuries or damages were reported.
    Authorities suspect both blazes were caused by arson.
    Firefighters in Zeitan
    (Photo: Yariv Katz)
    Thirty firefighting teams were dispatched across northern and central Israel to battle the fires from the ground and air.
    Another fire broke out Saturday morning close to the West Bank settlement of Har Adar, as well as a fire near the central city of Rosh Ha’ayin.

    i24NEWS contributed to this article.
