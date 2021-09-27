Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
27C
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps soldiers

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says 2 members killed in fire

Group say blaze erupted in a warehouse at what it described as a 'research self-sufficiency center' west of Tehran; At least three members hurt, two of whom later succumbed to injuries

Associated Press |
Published: 09.27.21, 17:49
Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Monday that two of its members died from injuries sustained in an unexplained fire the day before.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • The group said the fire erupted Sunday in a warehouse at what it described as a “research self-sufficiency center” west of the capital, Tehran. At least three Guard members were injured, two of whom later died. The statement did not provide any further details.
    2 צפייה בגלריה
    Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps soldiers     Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps soldiers
    Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps soldiers
    (Photo: AFP)
    The powerful Guard runs the Research and Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization, which the U.S. Treasury sanctioned in 2017 over its work “researching and developing ballistic missiles.”
    It wasn’t immediately clear whether the site struck by Sunday’s fire was involved in missile development.
    There was no immediate footage of the blaze on social media or other reports pinpointing the site of the fire, although the Guard runs many facilities on the outskirts of Tehran.
    2 צפייה בגלריה
    איראן משמרות המהפכה שיגור טילים בליסטיים מבטן האדמה תרגיל צבאי    איראן משמרות המהפכה שיגור טילים בליסטיים מבטן האדמה תרגיל צבאי
    Revolutionary Guard Corps ballistic missile test
    (Photo: AFP)
    Missile and other sensitive sites in Iran have seen fires before. The most notable came in 2011 when a blast at a missile base near Tehran killed Revolutionary Guard commander Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, who led the paramilitary force’s missile program, and 16 others.
    Initially, authorities described the blast as an accident, though a former prisoner later said the Guard interrogated him on suspicion that Israel caused the explosion.
    Talkbacks for this article 0