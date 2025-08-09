UK police arrest 200 in Pro-Palestinian protest as rallies rise across Europe

British police arrested around 200 pro-Palestinian protesters in London’s Parliament Square on Saturday after demonstrators, some wearing keffiyehs, gathered to oppose the UK’s ban on the pro-Palestinian group Palestine Action, recently designated a terrorist organization by Parliament.
The protesters, waving signs supporting the outlawed group and chanting “Shame on you” and “Hands off Gaza” at officers, included some carrying placards reading, “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action.”
Matilda, a 70-year-old from Bristol, told AFP, “It’s a moral duty to be here. If they want to arrest me, I won’t run or hide.” Richard Bull, a 42-year-old Londoner using a wheelchair, added, “This government has gone too far. I have nothing to feel ashamed of.”
The UK Parliament, under Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer, voted in early July to ban Palestine Action after its activists vandalized two military refueling aircraft at a base, causing an estimated £7 million ($8.9 million) in damage and previously targeted an Elbit Systems site in the UK.
The ban, passed with 385 votes in favor and 26 against, makes membership or support for the group a criminal offense, carrying up to 14 years in prison. However, Huda Ammori, a co-founder of Palestine Action, recently won a Supreme Court petition to review the decision. London police signaled more arrests could follow as protests continued.
Across Europe, pro-Palestinian demonstrations unfolded in Berlin, Amsterdam, Madrid and Paris, where activists set up tents in Place de la Bastille to protest Israel’s planned full takeover of Gaza. In Madrid, protesters sailed small boats with Palestinian flags on a city lake, condemning “genocide, starvation and attacks on Palestinians.”
The European protests coincide with preparations in Greece for a “Day of Rage” on Sunday, part of a global “Day of Action for Gaza” campaign targeting over 25 locations, including tourist-heavy islands. The Foreign Affairs Ministry issued a warning last week about the planned Greek protests, noting that local authorities expect non-violent demonstrations but have deployed police to manage crowds.
The BDS movement in Greece aims to show widespread support for the protests, though summer vacations may limit turnout, posing a test for both pro- and anti-Israel groups.
The ministry urged citizens in Greece to avoid protest sites and unplanned gatherings. The "Not in Our Land – Not in Our Name" campaign accuses Israel of genocide and seeks to disrupt tourism linked to the Israeli military, using social media hashtags and informational materials to amplify its message.