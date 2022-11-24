Victim of Beer Sheva ramming says terror allegations true

The 18-year-old, who was rammed into by a car in Beer Sheva in what was suspected to be a terror motivated attack says he is convinced that the suspicions are true.

The teenager, wearing an IDF uniform, was on his way to Air Force Technological College in the city when he was hit by the suspect's car.

"I heard a car accelerate, I managed to turn back a bit to look over my shoulder and I saw him speed towards me," he recalled.

"I don't know if I was stressed, or if it was the adrenaline that hit me after the car rammed into me, but I understood that I was on his windshield. He turned left and I tried to push myself to get off the car," he said. "I got up, but I fell forward because my leg was broken. After I understood that I could not walk, I sat down and started dragging myself back."

A bystander called for an ambulance, after which the teenage boy immediately called his parents to tell them what had happened.

"My mom got upset. I knew it was a terror attack … After he hit me I saw him keep driving."

The suspect, a 39-year-old Rahat resident, was arrested after receiving medical attention. He will likely face charges of attempted murder motivated by terrorism, the police said.

The driver claimed initially that he lost control of his car and that it was an accident.

He had come to the police station in Beer Sheva several days earlier, complaining about threats received from an anonymous citizen who said that "Bedouins should fly out of the city." In the footage from the police, the suspect was heard saying: "If you respect us - we'll respect you. If you don't respect us - you will suffer. This isn't a threat, but our respect and our life? We're willing to give up on life."