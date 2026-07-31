IDF spokesperson freezes social media activity except official accounts

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit issued a new directive ordering the suspension of all military digital accounts except for the IDF’s official accounts and those operated by its directorates, branches and commands. The exemption applies only at the command level and does not include divisions, brigades or staff units.

In a letter signed by IDF spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin , the military said that in recent years, various units had opened and operated dedicated websites and social media accounts on platforms including Instagram, Facebook, Telegram and TikTok.

Gallery IDF spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit )

“Some were opened without prior approval from the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit and without oversight or guidance from the unit, which on more than one occasion led to discrepancies,” the letter said.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit linked the new directive to the approaching Knesset elections.

“Given the election period and the need to preserve institutional neutrality and message consistency, renewed regulation of the IDF’s activity on social media is required,” the letter said, adding that any exception must be approved by the IDF spokesman.

The military has recently faced criticism over several social media-related incidents.

One controversy erupted after a soldier in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit was photographed with social media influencer Braden Peters, better known as “Clavicular.” Peters had previously been filmed dancing in Miami to an unreleased Kanye West song containing samples from Adolf Hitler’s speeches.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit soldier with influencer 'Clavicular'

The soldier, who served in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit’s international communications branch and was involved in managing social media accounts, received a suspended prison sentence and was removed from her position .

Another controversy arose after a social media personality posted a video of himself dancing in an IDF uniform at a booth he operated during the “Yoter” festival for new recruits, which he described as a “beauty booth.”

He later removed the video following criticism.