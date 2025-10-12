Antisemitic attack outside synagogue in Kyiv: Jewish man sprayed with tear gas

Attackers in Ukraine sprayed tear gas at a Jewish man wearing a kippah; victim suffered severe burns to his eyes and skin.; assailants shouted slurs and gave Nazi salutes; local Jewish community condemns incident, calling it a “deliberate, cruel and premeditated antisemitic act"

The Jewish community in the Oblon district of Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, reported an antisemitic incident that occurred over the weekend, in which a Jewish man wearing a kippah was attacked with tear gas.
According to the United Jewish Communities of Ukraine, around 3 p.m. on Saturday a group of young men approached the synagogue and began mocking congregants, shouting antisemitic slurs and performing Nazi salutes while yelling “Sieg Heil.”
When one of the congregants stepped outside, the attackers sprayed him with tear gas and fled. The victim sustained serious burns to his eyes and skin.
Synagogue in Kyiv, illustration
Community members said the attack was not random. The same group reportedly appeared near the synagogue on Friday, shouting antisemitic slogans and harassing worshippers.
“This was a deliberate, cruel, and premeditated antisemitic act," the Jewish community said in a statement.
A group of young men had been seen near the synagogue the previous day, mocking worshippers and chanting antisemitic slogans at a rabbi. "Such events should not occur in a civilized world."
