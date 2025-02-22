Hamas to release Hisham Al Sayed without ceremony 'out of respect for family '

Hisham al Sayed is to be released from Hamas captivity on Saturday after he was held for nearly 10 years. Hamas announced he would be handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza without the same ceremony it held in the release of the other Israeli captives including five who were released earlier in the day.

The terror group cited "respect for the family" in explanation of the decision and because he has Palestinian roots.

In the Bedouin village of Hura, family and friends awaited Hisham's release after he walked into Gaza in 2015. "We don'ot know what his condition is and pray he would be able to talk to us," Hura mayor Itzhak Abu Alkian said.

"Along with all of Israel our emotions are mixed. We hope all of the hostages are freed. We ask the government to complete its mission. This has been a nightmare for the family."

Relatives said Hamas should have released Hisham along with the other captives freed on Saturday. "There should be no difference between him and the Jewish hostages. It makes us feel like he is better than them but for us each of the hostages is important, regardless of his faith."

Hisham was known to have been suffering from mental illness and had attempted to enter Gaza a number of times before he finally succeeded and was captured by Hamas and held hostage. The terrorists attempted to negotiate his freedom in exchange for the release of prisoners.

In 2022 Hamas released a video of Hisham lying in what appeared to be a hospital bed and receiving oxygen. the post was seen as an effort to pressure Israel to agree to their terms of release.