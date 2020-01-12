Iran's Khamenei calls for better regional cooperation, criticizes U.S.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called on Sunday for increased cooperation among countries in the region to deal with problems he blamed on the United States, his official website said.

