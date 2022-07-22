Israeli attack on Syria's Damascus kills three -Syrian state media

Israel launched airstrikes targeting Syrian military positions around Damascus overnight, killing three soldiers, wounding seven others, and causing material damage, state media reported Thursday.

Syrian state media quoted a military official as saying the missiles were fired from the Golan Heights just past midnight, adding that the Syrian army was able to shoot down some of the missiles with air defense missiles.

The UK based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Syrian opposition group said that sounds of explosions, which were heard in the capital were from the Syrian air defensed activated during the strike.

The rights group said the targets of the attack were military sites including the Syria air force intelligence offices and the office of a senior officer.

In addition, the group said that a near by military airfield and a warehouse containing Iranian weapons were also hit.

Israel has made hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria over the past decade of its civil war, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets bases of Iran-allied militias, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah that fights on the side of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.