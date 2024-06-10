Polish MP who snuffed out Hanukkah menorah elected to European Parliament

Poland's far-right party KKP achieved unprecedented success, capturing 12% of the vote and securing its first-ever seats in the European Parliament Overnight Monday.
This victory positions KKP as the third-largest party in Poland, following the ruling party and the main opposition party, Law and Justice, which is itself considered deeply right-wing.
Grzegorz Braun, a far-right MP and current chairman of the Confederation of the Polish Crown (KKP), gained notoriety in December 2023 when he violently snuffed out a Hanukkah menorah lit by Israeli Ambassador to Poland Yacov Livne and representatives of the Jewish community using a fire extinguisher, claiming Judaism is a cult of "Talmud and Satan."
Unlike many other right-wing parties in Europe, the KKP adopts an openly antisemitic and anti-Israel stance. Last week, Braun, one of the party's leaders, released a campaign video containing blatant antisemitic content, which was also criticized by Ambassador Livne.
KKP leaders frequently accuse their political opponents of serving the interests of Jews and Israel. Since the beginning of the war in Gaza, party representatives have intensified their attacks on Israel and Jews, repeatedly accusing Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians, and have called for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador from Poland.
Their stance is believed to stem from widespread antisemitism that still exists among broad segments of the Polish population.