Another ceasefire violation: suspicious target intercepted over IDF troops in south Lebanon | Watch

An interceptor missile was launched Thursday near Israel’s northern border, after a suspicious aerial target was identified over an area in southern Lebanon where Israeli forces are operating.

The Upper Galilee Regional Council said the interception took place over Lebanese territory and was carried out “for our forces operating in Lebanon.” The military later said the target did not cross into Israeli territory and that, under policy, no public alerts were activated.

Suspicious target intercepted over southern Lebanon ( Video: Yair Kraus )

The IDF said the results of the interception were still under review. The incident came a day after air defenses intercepted a drone over southern Lebanon that the military said had been launched at Israeli troops operating there. Footage of that interceptor launch was recorded from Israeli territory.

After Wednesday’s incident, the military said Hezbollah had launched a hostile aircraft toward Israeli troops operating south of the forward defense line in southern Lebanon. The aircraft was intercepted by the Israeli Air Force and did not cross into Israeli territory, the military said, calling it a “blatant violation” of the ceasefire agreement. The military said it would continue operations to clear areas under its control and remove threats to Israeli civilians and troops.

1 View gallery Suspicious target intercepted over southern Lebanon ( Photo: Yair Kraus )

Meanwhile, the military has continued operations in the area between the border line and what it describes as the "yellow line" ceasefire demarcation, saying troops are destroying sites and creating a security zone from which they can control direct anti-tank fire routes threatening northern Israeli communities.