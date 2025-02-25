False alarm triggers sirens in Golan Heights in first since November

Air raid sirens sounded Tuesday morning across communities in the southern Golan Heights, prompting the Iron Dome missile defense system to launch interceptors at targets that were later determined to be false alarms, the IDF said.

The alarms were triggered at approximately 8:39 a.m. local time in the communities of Haspin, Ramat Magshimim and Yonatan—the first such alerts in the region since November.

Two Iron Dome interceptors fired toward unidentified aircraft over Golan Heights, Tuesday morning ( Video: Ori Margalit )

Residents documented the incident, sharing videos online showing interceptor missiles streaking across the sky toward unidentified objects.

The military later clarified that two interceptors had been fired toward targets mistakenly identified as hostile aircraft, adding: “The incident has concluded and is under review.”

Additional rocket and missile alerts were activated in the nearby community of Avnei Eitan, due to concerns about possible falling interceptor debris. No injuries were reported.