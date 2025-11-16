Venezuela’s Maduro calls for peace amid fears of a US clash — and sings John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro addressed a rally in Caracas on Saturday as tensions with the United States rose sharply. Washington has deployed naval forces to the Caribbean near Venezuela’s coast, raising concern in Caracas about the possibility of a military confrontation.

In his speech, Maduro called for calm and said he sought peace. To underscore that message, the president, appearing in a spirited mood, began singing “Imagine,” one of John Lennon’s most famous songs.

“One of our goals is peace. We must do everything for peace, as John Lennon used to say, right?” Maduro told the crowd. His critics view him as an authoritarian ruler who has dismantled Venezuela’s democratic institutions.

Maduro then turned to his communications and intelligence minister, Alfred Nazareth, and asked, “How does that John Lennon song go?” As music began to play, Maduro sang along with the crowd, waving his hands in the air.

“What a beautiful song,” he said. “To the young people here, look at the lyrics. It is an inspiration for all generations. It is an anthem for all eras that Lennon left as a gift to humanity. Long live the eternal memory of this great poet and musician. Long live peace.”

In recent months, the United States has deployed an aircraft carrier and several warships to the Caribbean as part of continuing operations against what it says are drug-smuggling boats attempting to reach U.S. shores. On Friday, the U.S. military said four people were killed in an operation in the Caribbean, the 20th such incident since September. A total of 80 people have been killed in these missions so far.

In response to the U.S. buildup, Venezuela declared its highest alert level and ordered full mobilization. Trump has said he aims to confront drug cartels operating in Venezuela, but Maduro insists this is only a pretext and that Washington’s real goal is to unseat him. Trump, who accuses Maduro of allowing criminals and psychiatric patients to enter the United States, has not ruled out military action. When asked whether Maduro’s days in power were numbered, he replied, “I think so.”

“Citizens of the United States, listen to me,” Maduro said in his speech. “A war in the Caribbean? A war in South America? No. Endless war? No. Peace? Yes. Peace for the Americas? Yes.”