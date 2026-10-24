Israeli arrested in Thailand suspected of drugging women he met on dating app

Thai police arrested a 54-year-old Israeli man Friday at an apartment in Bangkok's Huai Khwang district on suspicion of meeting women through a dating app, inviting them to his apartment, serving them cake suspected of containing drugs and secretly filming himself having sex with them. Police said officers seized 15 grams of methamphetamine, 50 packaging bags, a digital scale and a tray of cakes from the apartment. A 44-year-old Thai woman was also arrested.

According to a police statement, the arrest took place Oct. 23 and was carried out by the Metropolitan Police Bureau's Narcotics Suppression Center in cooperation with immigration police, following a complaint received through the 1386 hotline. Police said the suspect had overstayed his visa by 2,095 days after it expired in 2021.

Footage of the Israeli man's arrest in Bangkok

The suspect denied the allegations and told officers that an influential figure would secure his release within two hours. He also threatened to have the entire arresting team transferred from their positions.

According to Thai media reports, police referred to the Israeli as "Tom Yum Kung." The suspect, identified as Tomer, whose last name has not been released, was arrested at a condominium on Pracha Uthit Road in Bangkok's Huai Khwang district after Metropolitan Police received information from the regional office of the country's narcotics control authority. Police said the information originated from a complaint filed through the 1386 hotline, which described an Israeli man with an eagle tattoo on his left arm.