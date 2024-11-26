Store owner in Australia threatens Israeli tourists with shovel, calls one a 'dirty Jew'

A tobacco shop owner in the Australian town of Townsville in North Queensland threatened two Israeli tourists on Saturday and cursed them with an antisemitic epithet. The incident was recorded, posted on social media and went viral.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the two Israelis, young men in their 20s, spotted a sign asking for a donation for the Palestinians near the front counter of the store. They approached the store owner and suggested that she verify where the donations end up, which infuriated her.

The woman told the two young men: "Get the hell out of my store." She was then recorded at the entrance of the store holding a shovel and shouting at one of the two Israelis: "I don't care about Israel, but I do care about the fact that you are a dirty f**king Jew." The woman continued to shout and swear until the two Israelis left the store.

The Australian Jewish Association condemned the incident and said in a statement that it is a continuation of the antisemitic attacks that are taking place throughout the country. "The wave of anti-Jewish hate continues to surge across Australia," according to the association. "Many of the government's actions have contributed to the surge of anti-Jewish hatred. Incidents like this are happening every single day across Australia."

The Australian Anti-Defamation Commission also condemned the antisemitism. The chairman of the league, Dvir Abramovich, said that the incident is a national crisis, in his words. "This horrific episode sends a cruel message to Jewish Australians and international visitors alike that they are not safe in our country," said Abramovich. "What does it say about us when tourists far from home should be afraid to their lives because of their identity?

Abramovich added that the confrontation leaves the tourists feeling scared and humiliated, he also called on the authorities to take the incident seriously.

"This incident is not an isolated flash of hatred. It is part of a much larger, deeply disturbing trend," he said. "Antisemitism is creeping into the everyday fabric of our society. Australia is at a crossroads. Will we let this cancer of hate define who we are, or will we rise up and reclaim Our values ​​of fairness, safety and inclusion?"

The Daily Mail also reproted that recently a car was set on fire and buildings and business complexes were vandalized with anti-Israel inscriptions in the eastern suburbs of Sydney.