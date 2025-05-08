Trump’s Iran deal unclear, may impact Israel, says Mideast expert

It is unclear what kind of Iranian nuclear deal U.S. President Donald Trump will sign, according to Gerald Steinberg, founder and president of NGO Monitor.
He told ILTV News that “President Trump wants to get a deal with Iran. It may be costly for Israel. It may be closer to what Israelis want. It's very unclear.”
He said there are a lot of contradictions in terms of ending the nuclear program or reaching an agreement without ending the program. Moreover, one has to wonder: will Iran stop its proxy forces when the Houthis fire Iranian missiles?
“I would say, ceasefire between the United States and the Houthis really reflects the fact that the Houthis have been hit very hard and also limits their capability, but they may violate it at any time,” Steinberg said. “If they hit Israel again, Israel will certainly respond very strongly.”
