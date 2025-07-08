Eyal slipped, Omer reached to save him—and both fell to their deaths

Yuval Keren is expected to return to Israel alone on Tuesday afternoon after a devastating tragedy in the Austrian Alps claimed the lives of his father, Eyal (58), and older brother, Omer (30). The three had set out on a family hiking trip in the Tyrol region, just one day after arriving in Austria.

The trip was meant to be a celebratory break following a long period of reserve duty for both sons. But on Monday afternoon, during a fog-shrouded hike with poor visibility, disaster struck. Eyal lost his footing along a steep mountain trail. Omer instinctively reached to catch him—but slipped as well and fell after his father into a ravine.

Nearby hikers called emergency services while Yuval, who was unharmed, climbed down the slope to reach them. He found his father first, who had fallen nearly 500 feet. Yuval immediately began CPR, but Eyal was later pronounced dead. Omer, who fell roughly 1,200 feet, was killed on impact. It was Yuval who called their mother, Keren, to deliver the heartbreaking news—still standing on the mountainside where the tragedy unfolded.

Omer, who had just turned 30 last month, was married to Shani. The couple had recently marked their first wedding anniversary. Eyal, 58, worked for many years as the maintenance manager at Iscar, a major industrial firm in the Galilee.

The Keren family lives in Koranit, a community settlement nestled in northern Israel’s Galilee region, under the Misgav Regional Council.

“Eyal was a model father and husband,” said Keren Levizon-Keren, his widow. “He loved to hike with us, to spoil us, to cook for us. He was incredibly wise—curious, reflective, and full of life. He loved discovering new places, both in Israel and abroad, and he never turned down a challenge. His connection with our children was beautiful—they adored him.”

She shared that Yuval called her immediately after the fall. “Yuval told me that he was just half a second away from grabbing Eyal—but Omer reached first, and both of them went over.”

Yuval and Omer had both served extensively in the reserves in recent years. This trip, with their father, was meant as a short breath of air before Yuval’s next call-up.

The two brothers have a younger sister and brother currently serving in the army. Omer and his wife lived in Rehovot, where she is completing her graduate studies.

Amir Polak, head of the Koranit local council, said the entire community is rallying around the bereaved family. The Israeli Foreign Ministry is now coordinating the return of Eyal and Omer’s bodies for burial in Israel.