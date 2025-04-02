Massive explosions reported in Syria strikes; airbase runway wiped out

The Israeli Air Force carried out extensive airstrikes Wednesday evening on multiple military targets in Syria, including sites near Damascus, the T4 airbase near Homs, and the military airport in Hama, where large explosions were reported.
The strikes targeted strategic infrastructure and weapon stockpiles left behind by Syrian President Bashar Assad’s military, including runways, fuel depots and radar systems.
According to a military statement, Israel attacked military compounds in Hama and T4, as well as additional infrastructure in the Damascus area, as part of efforts to maintain Israeli air superiority in the region.
Israeli intelligence had been monitoring weapons and strategic capabilities at Syrian military bases in Tadmor and T4 in recent weeks. Security officials also claimed that Turkish elements were involved in attempts by Syrian rebel groups to establish weapons production infrastructure at the T4 base. Israeli officials conveyed direct warnings to the regime of Syrian leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, affirming that Israel would continue to act to protect its security interests across the Golan border.
The pro-Iranian Iraqi news agency Sabereen reported that several aircraft were damaged at the Hama airbase and that its runway was completely destroyed. Saudi outlet Al Hadath reported nine separate strikes and casualties at the scene, while Syrian site Voice of the Capital cited sources saying weapons depots, fighter jets and hangars were targeted in the Hama attack.
Meanwhile, tensions continued on Israel’s southern front as two rockets were launched from Jabaliya in northern Gaza—the second such incident of the day—and were intercepted by the air defenses. Rocket sirens sounded in Sderot and nearby communities. Magen David Adom reported no injuries, aside from one young man who was hurt while running to a shelter.
Earlier, sirens were triggered in Kibbutz Kissufim due to concerns about a possible drone infiltration from Gaza, though the IDF later said the incident had ended without confirming any intrusion.
On Tuesday morning, another rocket was fired from northern Gaza and intercepted over Sderot during school hours. City officials quickly assured the public that children were safely sheltered with education staff.
Ohad Cohen, director of a lobby of Gaza border residents, speaking from Sderot, criticized the normalization of rocket fire. “They say there are no casualties, but every red alert causes harm—kids wet the bed again. It’s unacceptable that we treat this as routine,” he said. “Drizzles are for weather reports, not our lives.”