IDF soldier succumbs to injuries from Gaza anti-tank attack

Sergeant First Class Sivan Weil, 20, of the Commando Brigade’s Egoz unit, from Ra’anana becomes second soldier killed in deadly Friday attack that injured 15 others

The IDF announced on Sunday the death of a soldier who succumbed to wounds sustained in combat with Hamas in the Khan Younis area of the southern Gaza Strip on Friday.
He was identified as Sergeant First Class Sivan Weil, 20, of the Commando Brigade’s Egoz unit, from Ra’anana.
רס"ל סיון ווייל ז"ל רס"ל סיון ווייל ז"ל
Sergeant First Class Sivan Weil
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
The death toll among military personnel since October 7 has reached 599 and 255 since the onset of ground operations in Gaza.
In the incident on Friday, a Hamas operative launched an RPG at a building close to Nasser Hospital, which Egoz troops were using as a base. The attack resulted in the death of Sgt. First Class Alon Kudriashov and injured 16 other Egoz soldiers. Weil was among six service members severely injured before he later died from his injuries early Sunday.
