Fugitive sex offender who posed as therapist to abuse disabled children caught at Ben Gurion airport

A 50-year-old man previously convicted of serious sex offenses against children with cerebral palsy was arrested Wednesday night upon landing at Ben Gurion Airport, 11 years after leaving Israel.

In an official statement, police described him as “the pedophile caregiver who posed as a physiotherapist” and said he is suspected of committing a series of additional sex offenses against other children before leaving the country.

According to police, officers at the Zvulun station opened an investigation in 2015 into suspected sex offenses committed against minors in the Haifa and Krayot area on several occasions and at different times, during “treatment” the suspect provided.

Police said the man left Israel about a month before the complaint was filed in 2015 and was subsequently declared wanted for questioning.

He was arrested at the airport after returning to Israel on Wednesday night and taken for questioning at the Zvulun police station in the Coastal District. He was jailed at the conclusion of the interrogation.