Trump: ‘We’ll take out Pickaxe Mountain’; US resumes Iran strikes

“We’re going to hit them very hard tonight and we’re going to hit them hard tomorrow. And there’s not a damn thing they can do about it,” U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday.

Shortly afterward, U.S. Central Command announced it had begun strikes in Iran for the third consecutive night. Iranian state television reported explosions in the Bandar Abbas area on the southern coast, as well as near Kish Island in the Persian Gulf.

Gallery Donald Trump ( Photo: Alexis JUMEAU / POOL / AFP )

In the interview he also addressed his tense relations with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “I get along with him great,” Trump said of Netanyahu. “Sometimes I disagree with him, and I make sure he knows it.”

Asked about the secret nuclear site near Natanz, Trump threatened to strike Pickaxe Mountain. “We’re going to take out Pickaxe Mountain. Tell the Iranians to be ready,” Trump said.

“We’re watching Pickaxe Mountain closely. We see no activity there. They’re not doing well with their nuclear situation. Every time we hear about it, we blow it up. So they don’t like talking about it. But we’ll probably give Pickaxe a shot relatively soon,” he added.

Pickaxe Mountain, located near Iran’s heavily damaged Natanz uranium enrichment facility, is a heavily fortified site that hosts two deeply buried tunnel complexes that experts assess may be beyond the reach of the most powerful bunker-buster bombs in the U.S. arsenal.

Satellite images published about two months ago showed suspicious movement at the site and the blocking of tunnel entrances. Trump, however, insisted there was no current activity there, while making clear Washington was still watching the site closely.

The U.S. president was then asked whether the memorandum of understandings had been designed to fail from the start.

“It was meant to test them,” Trump replied. “It was a test. When you deal with crooks, a memorandum of understanding is not worth much. Even when you deal with honorable people, it is not worth much, because it is a memorandum of understanding. It does not mean much.”

Trump again claimed that “yesterday there was an agreement that was on its way to being 100% done, and then suddenly they got a phone call and everyone ran out of the room.”

“These people are crazy,” he said. “We had a deal in which we got everything, and they just violate agreements. For them, agreements are meant to be violated. These are people you cannot trust at all. And frankly, if they ever have a nuclear weapon, they will use it within one day.”

Earlier Monday, Trump said the United States was reinstating its blockade of Iranian shipping in the Gulf and would ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains open, for a fee, after the two sides exchanged more missile and drone attacks.

The secret site

About six years ago, Iran announced the construction of a new site “in the heart of the mountains” near the Natanz nuclear facility, intended for the production of advanced centrifuges. The Associated Press later published a satellite image showing that Iran had begun building a nuclear facility at Natanz, and analysts assessed that excavation work was taking place at the site.

Satellite images of Pickaxe Mountain in Iran

In 2022, The New York Times reported that officials in the Biden administration were monitoring construction of the facility. Those officials said at the time that they were not concerned about its construction because, according to them, it was still several years away from completion.

Three years ago, AP reported that Iran was continuing to advance construction of a nuclear facility believed to be beyond the reach of the GBU-57, the U.S. military’s main “bunker buster” weapon for destroying underground bunkers.