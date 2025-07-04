Netanyahu heads to D.C. for 'Deal of the Century'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is heading to Washington not just for a ceasefire deal with Hamas, but for a “much larger deal of the century,” so to speak, according to Dan Diker, president of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs.
He told ILTV News that “this is a momentum play” by both Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump. He said that Netanyahu has insisted on several red lines in Gaza over the last more than 20 months, and one has been the elimination of Hamas as a military and political power in Gaza. So, he said, if Netanyahu has really agreed to end the war, then Israel should expect to see the deportation of Hamas leaders from the Strip.
