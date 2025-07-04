Netanyahu heads to D.C. for 'Deal of the Century'

Dan Diker, president of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs says if Netanyahu agreed to a ceasefire it means the leaders of Hamas will leave the Gaza Strip

Lidar Grave-Lazi, ILTV|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Hamas
peace process
Donald Trump
ILTV
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is heading to Washington not just for a ceasefire deal with Hamas, but for a “much larger deal of the century,” so to speak, according to Dan Diker, president of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs.
He told ILTV News that “this is a momentum play” by both Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump. He said that Netanyahu has insisted on several red lines in Gaza over the last more than 20 months, and one has been the elimination of Hamas as a military and political power in Gaza. So, he said, if Netanyahu has really agreed to end the war, then Israel should expect to see the deportation of Hamas leaders from the Strip.
Watch the full interview:
END TO GAZA WAR?
(ILTV)
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""