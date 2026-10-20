21 civilians, IDF personnel arrested in suspected multimillion-shekel Gaza war contract fraud

Israeli police and the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division arrested 21 civilians and military noncommissioned officers on suspicion of multimillion-shekel fraud involving work carried out in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli police and the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division arrested 21 civilians and military noncommissioned officers on suspicion of multimillion-shekel fraud involving work carried out in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli police and the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division arrested 21 civilians and military noncommissioned officers on suspicion of multimillion-shekel fraud involving work carried out in the Gaza Strip.

According to a police statement, the 21 suspects, including employees of civilian contracting companies and career military personnel, were arrested Tuesday morning as part of an investigation conducted by the southern branch of Lahav 433's National Economic Crime Unit, the Military Police's special investigations unit and the Israel Tax Authority's Beersheba VAT investigations office.

According to a police statement, the 21 suspects, including employees of civilian contracting companies and career military personnel, were arrested Tuesday morning as part of an investigation conducted by the southern branch of Lahav 433's National Economic Crime Unit, the Military Police's special investigations unit and the Israel Tax Authority's Beersheba VAT investigations office.

According to a police statement, the 21 suspects, including employees of civilian contracting companies and career military personnel, were arrested Tuesday morning as part of an investigation conducted by the southern branch of Lahav 433's National Economic Crime Unit, the Military Police's special investigations unit and the Israel Tax Authority's Beersheba VAT investigations office.

During the fighting in Gaza, the IDF required heavy construction and engineering equipment from civilian companies to support its ongoing operations. In recent months, Lahav 433, the Military Police and the Tax Authority have conducted an undercover investigation into suspected offenses including fraud, money laundering and bribery.

During the fighting in Gaza, the IDF required heavy construction and engineering equipment from civilian companies to support its ongoing operations. In recent months, Lahav 433, the Military Police and the Tax Authority have conducted an undercover investigation into suspected offenses including fraud, money laundering and bribery.

During the fighting in Gaza, the IDF required heavy construction and engineering equipment from civilian companies to support its ongoing operations. In recent months, Lahav 433, the Military Police and the Tax Authority have conducted an undercover investigation into suspected offenses including fraud, money laundering and bribery.