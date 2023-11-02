IDF's Golani Brigade eliminates 20 terrorists in Gaza

After losing 41 of its soldiers in Hamas' surprise attack on October 7, Golani combat soldiers lead offensive against Hamas targets in Gaza and take out terrorists and terror infrastructure

Yoav Zitun|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
IDF
Gaza
Hamas surprise attack
The Golani Brigade's 13th Battalion, which lost 41 soldiers and officers in Hamas' attack against Israel on October 7, led the fighting in the Gaza Strip Thursday overnight, where the battalion's forces eliminated 20 terrorists and operated in coordination with the forces from the Nahal Brigade and Armored and Combat Engineering Corps. Some of the nighttime battles involved infantry combat in addition to remote combat.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
More stories:
Overnight, the soldiers encountered terrorist cells that fired anti-tank guided missiles, explosives and hand grenades against them. The troops engaged in prolonged battles with the terrorists, supported by heavy artillery and tank fire, while supplying aerial and naval forces targets to fire on. The IDF reported that dozens of terrorists were killed in these clashes.
2 View gallery
תיעוד מתקיפות צה"ל ברצועת עזה ביממה האחרונהתיעוד מתקיפות צה"ל ברצועת עזה ביממה האחרונה
IDF forces in Gaza
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Footage shared by the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit showed the operations in the Gaza Strip and the aerial attacks that supported the ground forces. "We identified individuals on the second floor in the western part of the building; it’s a mosque with a terrorist cell inside that poses a threat to forces," soldiers reported over the radio, before the aerial strike.
In addition, the military reported that, during the ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, Nahal Brigade soldiers encountered a terrorist cell that opened fire on them. The soldiers and the divisional artillery units directed aerial assets to carry out an airstrike against them, eliminating the terrorists.
2 View gallery
תיעוד מתקיפות צה"ל ברצועת עזה ביממה האחרונהתיעוד מתקיפות צה"ל ברצועת עזה ביממה האחרונה
IDF forces in Gaza
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Furthermore, IDF reserve soldiers cooperated with aerial forces and directed them to strike a terrorist cell carrying anti-tank missiles, which had planned to fire on the troops.
The IDF also noted that in recent days, soldiers eliminated numerous terrorists and directed aerial units to target Hamas' terrorist infrastructure. This included arms caches, weapon manufacturing sites, rocket-launching positions, and drone launching pads.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""