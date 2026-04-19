Witkoff, Kushner head to Pakistan as Trump warns Iran 'no more Mr. Nice Guy'

U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that his envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner , will travel to Pakistan for another round of negotiations with Iran, warning Tehran that failure to accept a US proposal would trigger sweeping military action.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Iran’s gunfire in the Strait of Hormuz a day earlier constituted “a total violation” of a ceasefire agreement. He said shots were fired at a French vessel and a British freighter, calling the incident “not nice.”

2 View gallery US President Donald Trump ( Photo: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/ AP )

“My representatives are going to Islamabad, Pakistan. They will be there tomorrow evening for negotiations,” Trump wrote.

He added that Iran’s recent announcement it was closing the strategic waterway was “strange,” arguing that a US naval blockade had already effectively shut it down. According to Trump, Iran is losing about $500 million a day from the disruption, while “the United States loses nothing.”

2 View gallery Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff ( Photo: Alexander Kazakov/ AFP )

Trump accused Iran’s Revolutionary Guards of trying to act like “the tough guy,” and said Washington was offering a “very fair and reasonable deal.”

“If they don’t take it, the United States is going to knock out every single power plant and every single bridge in Iran,” he warned. “No more Mr. Nice Guy.”