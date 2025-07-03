Envelope with 'suspicious powder' sent to Israeli embassy in Copenhagen, police investigating

Police were examining a suspicious package sent to the Israeli Embassy in Denmark’s capital, authorities said Thursday.

Danish public broadcaster DR showed photos of several police and emergency vehicles near the embassy in Copenhagen, including what they reported was a hazmat emergency response team vehicle. Several police officers, heavily armed soldiers and men in dark green hazmat suits and gas masks were shown standing behind a cordoned-off area near a white building in the Hellerup neighborhood in north Copenhagen.

Danish Police stand at Norgesmindevej in Hellerup, Copenhagen, Denmark, adter responding to the Israeli embassy to investigate a suspicious package that was received at the embassy

Copenhagen police wrote on X that “we are present at the Israeli Embassy, where we are investigating a shipment received.” They added that “we currently have no further information.” Police also said that they blocked off roads near the embassy.

Anders Frederiksen, duty chief at the Copenhagen Police, told Danish daily Ekstra Bladet that “ordinary citizens in the area should not be worried.” He added that the investigation was taking place inside the embassy building after employees there alerted police.

Frederiksen declined to comment on the contents of the suspicious shipment.

The foreign ministry said that "an envelope with suspicious powder arrived at the Israeli Embassy in Copenhagen and is being handled by local security forces."

Security officials in many European countries have increased surveillance and protection of Israeli and Jewish institutions since the start of the 12-day war between Israel and Iran last month.