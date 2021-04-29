Meretz MK: Bennett waiting for last-minute offer from Netanyahu

Meretz MK Issawi Frej accused Yamina head Naftali Bennett of "double-dealing," saying that he is waiting for a "last-minute" offer from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
He said that Bennett knows that toward the end of Netanyahu will get "antsy" towards the end of his mandate to form a government, and offer him to form a rotational government with the former defense ministry having the first go as prime minister.
Frej said that in such a scenario, New Hope leader Gideon Saar will be willing to join since Netanyahu will not be prime minister.